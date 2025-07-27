iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

