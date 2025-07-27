Old Port Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,181,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,719,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,317,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,777,282,000 after buying an additional 1,049,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,317,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,606,338,000 after buying an additional 1,141,355 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,517,178,000 after buying an additional 23,417,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,445,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,727,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,832 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ META opened at $712.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $692.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $450.80 and a 1-year high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.41, for a total value of $365,213.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,795.82. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.10, for a total value of $371,655.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,668,010.90. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,473 shares of company stock valued at $105,805,440 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price objective (up previously from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $752.33.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

