KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 400 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,165,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Encompass Health by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 396,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,173,000 after purchasing an additional 118,056 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Encompass Health by 9.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Encompass Health by 5.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 527,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,054,817.10. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,149,910.90. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,663 shares of company stock worth $16,034,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens raised shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $107.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.74 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day moving average is $107.50. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

