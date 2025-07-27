Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $9.85 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,282 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 61,215.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,163 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $541,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after buying an additional 1,095,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,364,843,000 after buying an additional 1,039,395 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $255,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.50.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $517.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.29. The company has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

