Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,795,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 210,656.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,718,000 after purchasing an additional 115,861 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 121,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 101,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,834,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 632 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $2,024.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,960.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,878.72. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,491.03 and a 52-week high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

