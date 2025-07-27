Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Raises Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 39.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $165.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.01. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $166.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Allegion’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

