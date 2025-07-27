Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 18,002 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,533 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $118.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.