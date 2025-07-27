Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 3,633 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DexCom by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.72.

DexCom Stock Up 2.6%

DexCom stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,903.73. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $526,320.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 109,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,329,843.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,732. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

