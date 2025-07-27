Nvwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1,428.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 183,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,341,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,016,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $534.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.45. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $545.39.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

