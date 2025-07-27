Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $11.77 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 108.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 69,147 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,449,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,052,973,000 after purchasing an additional 726,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,383,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,232 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,370,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,579 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $111.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.55. The company has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $129.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.28, for a total transaction of $291,557.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,864. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,446 shares of company stock worth $34,871,597 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

