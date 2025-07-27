Nvwm LLC Invests $46,000 in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,844 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,445 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,613,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,253,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,066,000 after purchasing an additional 352,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $1,107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,838,935.45. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $420,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 348,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,690. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,107 shares of company stock worth $5,844,208 in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

View Our Latest Report on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.74. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.11 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 90.18% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.