Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $601.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $517.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.87. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $618.49. The company has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

