Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $12.75 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned 0.06% of STERIS worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in STERIS by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on STE. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STERIS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.33.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $230.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.42. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $252.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.92.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

