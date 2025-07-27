Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $10.97 Million Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,588,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,768,000 after purchasing an additional 720,572 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 11,756.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 278,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,987,000 after acquiring an additional 276,266 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Everest Group by 14,518.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,882,000 after acquiring an additional 188,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 31,899.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,364,000 after acquiring an additional 173,853 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EG. UBS Group cut their price target on Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Group from $361.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Stock Up 1.4%

EG stock opened at $336.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.71. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $320.00 and a 1-year high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

