Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $11.86 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,018,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,136,000 after buying an additional 6,311,513 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Suncor Energy by 500.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,453,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,459,000 after buying an additional 2,044,680 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,149,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,629,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,729,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4133 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.84%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.