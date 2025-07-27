Bellwether Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4,206.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 433,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,596,000 after acquiring an additional 89,976 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Allium Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PulteGroup from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.4%

PHM stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.06. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.