Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $7.85 Million Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 199,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 82,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.75 and a beta of 1.91.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $120.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 228,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,463.04. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

