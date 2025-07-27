Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,884 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Campbell’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the first quarter worth $46,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Campbell’s in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Campbell’s in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Campbell’s from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Campbell’s Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The Campbell’s Company has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. Campbell’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

