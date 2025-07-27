Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 45.9% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

