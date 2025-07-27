Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5,642.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Baird R W cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.25.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.9%

LFUS opened at $230.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.04 and its 200-day moving average is $213.97. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $275.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $554.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total transaction of $291,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062.50. This trade represents a 19.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.