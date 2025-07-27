Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.