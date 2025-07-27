Financial Survey: WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) versus Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) and Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WideOpenWest and Prosiebensat.1 Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WideOpenWest -9.32% -26.90% -3.83% Prosiebensat.1 Media -0.58% 13.81% 3.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WideOpenWest and Prosiebensat.1 Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WideOpenWest 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prosiebensat.1 Media 0 1 0 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

WideOpenWest currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.52%. Given WideOpenWest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WideOpenWest is more favorable than Prosiebensat.1 Media.

87.8% of WideOpenWest shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of WideOpenWest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

WideOpenWest has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosiebensat.1 Media has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WideOpenWest and Prosiebensat.1 Media”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WideOpenWest $630.90 million 0.49 -$58.80 million ($0.70) -5.20 Prosiebensat.1 Media $4.24 billion 0.44 $55.19 million ($0.02) -101.88

Prosiebensat.1 Media has higher revenue and earnings than WideOpenWest. Prosiebensat.1 Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WideOpenWest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc. provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs. Its telephony services consist of local and long-distance telephone services; business telephony and data services include fiber based, office-to-office metro Ethernet, session-initiated protocol trunking, colocation infrastructure, cloud computing, managed backup, and recovery services. The company was formerly known as WideOpenWest Kite, Inc. and changed its name to WideOpenWest, Inc. in March 2017. WideOpenWest, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Prosiebensat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8. This segment is involved in operating commercial websites; production and distribution programming portfolio, including entertainment, reality, and factual formats, as well as TV series, TV films, and digital content; and operates Studio71 which creates and sells digital offerings for influencers. Its Dating & Video segment engages in online matchmaking services for online dating and entertainment under the Parship, ElitePartner, eHarmony, LOVOO help singles brand names. This segment provides video-based social entertainment applications, such as MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, and GROWLr content for users. The Commerce & Ventures segment engages in the consumer advice, experiences, and beauty and lifestyle businesses; and offers individual tailored support services for development of companies. This segment is involved in operating Marktguru and wetter.com. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Unterföhring, Germany.

