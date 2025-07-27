Analysts Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Price Target at $115.43

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHP. Wedbush set a $110.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,049.76. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $809,863.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. This represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,899,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,748,000 after purchasing an additional 603,936 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,462,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 207,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,439,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $99.56 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $587.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.46%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

