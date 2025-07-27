Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Boosted by Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.1% of Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.13.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.82. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $270.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

