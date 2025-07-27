First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 1,270 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,992,000 after buying an additional 3,307,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,369,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,742,000 after buying an additional 238,131 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,218,000 after buying an additional 14,210,193 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,914,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,338,000 after buying an additional 62,099 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,919 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4%

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.61. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Phillip Securities cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

