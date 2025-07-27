Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,515,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,952,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,423,000 after acquiring an additional 135,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,620,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,690,000 after acquiring an additional 807,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,805,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $575,647,000 after acquiring an additional 154,486 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,572,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $540,461,000 after acquiring an additional 386,838 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $138.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

