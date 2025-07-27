9,992 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $4,282,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $2,170,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $2,773,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.