GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $77.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

