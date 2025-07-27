Analysts Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target at $525.67

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $525.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $590.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR opened at $405.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 3.70. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $102.40 and a 12-month high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 1,160.72%. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $1,983,189.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,846.60. This trade represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total value of $18,836,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,227.24. The trade was a 83.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 25,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,345 and sold 172,971 shares valued at $70,540,378. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,470,000 after purchasing an additional 281,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $523,981,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,685,000 after purchasing an additional 210,997 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 802,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 27.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 528,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 113,752 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

