First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 8.9%

BATS DJUL opened at $45.59 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $355.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

