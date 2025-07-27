First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $385,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 0.01.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

