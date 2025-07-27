First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $32.55.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

