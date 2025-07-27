Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 1,000 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $422.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.62 and a 200-day moving average of $315.83. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $424.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $363.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

