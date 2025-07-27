Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Natera were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Natera by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $40,533.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 128,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,866,031.85. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $719,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,628.48. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,271 shares of company stock worth $9,075,247. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Read Our Latest Report on NTRA

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.99. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -94.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.