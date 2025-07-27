First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,819 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after purchasing an additional 180,266 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 292,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE opened at $17.88 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

