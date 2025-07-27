Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 160.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,350 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Exelon by 26.6% during the first quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 245,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

