Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $11.49 Million Stock Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,818 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,694,000 after purchasing an additional 282,645 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,538,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,237,000 after purchasing an additional 373,509 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,429,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,304,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,900 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.68. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $787,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $147,914.84. This trade represents a 84.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert Raymond Mcmaster sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,575. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,017 shares of company stock worth $6,804,703 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

