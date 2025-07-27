Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Reliance worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS stock opened at $306.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $347.43.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

