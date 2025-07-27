Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 287 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 48.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Waste Connections by 32.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.8% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Waste Connections by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 11,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $186.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.36 and a 12 month high of $201.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.65.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WCN. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $224.00 to $211.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Melius Research raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.62.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

