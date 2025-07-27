Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $9.88 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 1.5% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,039,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 16.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 15,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,019,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,135,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of O opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.64%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.