Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 5,300 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hologic were worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,414,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,177 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,291,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,147,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,898,000 after purchasing an additional 668,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 0.6%

Hologic stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.93.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $300,781.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

