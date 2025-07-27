Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 36.1% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $279.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.29.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.90.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

