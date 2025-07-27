Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Veralto were worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 2.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 34.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 1.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 32.1% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,702.80. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,499.64. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.