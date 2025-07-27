Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,559 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 91.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 488.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $533.86.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $521.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.24 and a 200-day moving average of $511.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

