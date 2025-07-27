Phoenix Financial Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,633 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,772,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 982,038 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

LUMN opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.39. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

