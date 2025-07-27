Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 61,700 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,768,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $886,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of PTGX opened at $55.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTGX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 17,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $959,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 531,018 shares in the company, valued at $29,094,476.22. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,360.76. This trade represents a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,344 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

