TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $18,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Datadog by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.79.

DDOG opened at $149.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.75, a PEG ratio of 82.40 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $2,211,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 399,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,864,376.10. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,924 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $1,115,699.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 380,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,543,564.80. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 957,666 shares of company stock worth $117,576,223. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

