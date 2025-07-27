TCW Group Inc. Acquires 4,113 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $23,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE TT opened at $472.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $473.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $433.17 and its 200 day moving average is $386.23. The stock has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.