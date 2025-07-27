Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 725 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

