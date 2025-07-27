Capital City Trust Co. FL Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,005 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.8% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 9,896.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,943,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,037 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,707.6% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,718,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $324,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,368 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Walmart by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,765,159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $882,282,000 after buying an additional 3,182,477 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,635,238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,167,186,000 after buying an additional 3,017,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $97.45 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $1,887,041.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,431,783 shares in the company, valued at $430,724,989.77. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,696 shares of company stock valued at $12,222,245. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

